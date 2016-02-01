Liz Stark spends her WINK work day with you every weekday from 10-2. With over two decades in broadcasting, Liz has worked in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Nashville, New York and Chicago, along with doing commercial voice work heard across the country from her home studio. She came to Ft. Myers three years ago for the sunshine and sand. You've probably bumped into her at a local thrift or farmer's market. Staff at WINK FM joke they want to put a live cam in the studio to catch her dance moves as she lip syncs to Adele, Andy Gibb or Pink. When she's not turning her headphones up full blast, she's juggling laundry, trying new recipes and picking up the Legos her son leaves all over the living room floor. "I think a work day has to fly by. It's not always easy to deal with the stress of the day to day and there's something about a song that can just make it all okay. I love what I do and look forward every single day to being a part of WINK FM."