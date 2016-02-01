Like most of us in the arts, Jason grew up as an avid fan of television, Broadway and music, with a desire and passion to bring entertainment to the world through his unique style and endearing persona. His career started in theater, which brought him to musical theater training in NYC. After a run of regional stage work, Jason discovered another facet of the entertainment world where he landed a role as radio host. His radio career took him from a tiny station in Connecticut, to the "Steel City" of Pittsburgh, PA - then finally to New York, where he worked as an on-air personality for the legendary WPLJ 95.5 for seven years. While in New York, he had the great opportunity to spread his talents nationally, with the syndicated show "Radio With A Twist," as well as several Sirius satellite radio channels, where he shined the most on "Broadway's Best."